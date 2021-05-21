Carbon storage offers hope for climate, cash for farmers JOHN FLESHER, AP Environmental Writer May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 1:08 a.m.
ORIENT, Ohio (AP) — The rye and rapeseed that Rick Clifton cultivated in central Ohio were coming along nicely — until his tractor rumbled over the flat, fertile landscape, spraying it with herbicides.
These crops weren't meant to be eaten, but to occupy the ground between Clifton's soybean harvest last fall and this spring's planting. Yet thanks to their environmental value, he'll still make money from them.