Car hits 5 during anti-vaccine protest on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle struck two California Highway Patrol officers and three Golden Gate Bridge workers during an anti-vaccination mandate protest on the span Thursday but they weren't seriously hurt, authorities said.

The CHP officers and bridge workers were struck at about 6 p.m. in a northbound traffic lane, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay told the San Francisco Chronicle. Those struck were working to keep several hundred demonstrators marching on the bridge from flowing into the roadway, he said.