Car crime round up: Unlocked Mercedes with keys stolen, unlocked cars burglarized

Stolen car

On the morning of June 7, a Wilson Ridge Rd resident stated his 2020 Mercedes GLS450 had been stolen during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been unlocked and the keys left inside.

In addition, a second vehicle in the driveway had been burglarized. Surveillance footage shows a sedan pull in front of the residence at about 3 a.m. and three male suspects exit. The males check the three vehicles parked in the driveway, at which time one of the suspects finds the key to the Mercedes. The males leave for a short time, and return at 0317 at which time two of the males get into the Mercedes and drive it away.

Using Mercedes’ GPS service, the vehicle was located in New Britain. When New Britain police located the vehicle, the suspects engaged the officers in pursuit which New Britain police decided to terminate. The New Britain officers noted the vehicle now had a Massachusetts license plate on it. Darien Police were notified by Mercedes that the vehicle was stopped and off on Torwood Street in Hartford.

Hartford police confirmed the location of the vehicle, and Darien detectives responded to process for evidence.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

On June 3, Darien Police officers responded to a Littlebrook Road residence at approximately 3 a.m. for the report of two suspicious males. The males had been seen on a security camera running up the driveway of that residence near a parked vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with two males seen walking in the area.

When questioned in regards to their presence and destination, the 17-year-old juveniles, both Norwalk residents, gave conflicting stories. The juveniles eventually admitted to attempting to steal a car to drive home. Based on the above, both juveniles were taken into custody. They were transported to headquarters where they were both issues juvenile summonses for first degree criminal attempt at larceny. Two pairs of sunglasses were found on one of the juveniles which were identified as related to another case. They were released to their parents on a written promise to appear and were given court dates at Stamford Juvenile Court.

Motor vehicle burglaries

On June 3, a Raymond Street resident that her unlocked 2019 Land Rover was entered during the overnight hours. Found to be missing were two pairs of sunglasses which were prescription. One pair of Dolce & Gabbana valued at $700, and one pair of Maui Jim valued at $700. The glasses would later be recovered on two juvenile suspects in the above case.

Also on June 3, another Raymond Street resident said her unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Suburban was entered during the overnight hours. The contents of the storage compartments had been emptied onto the seats, but nothing appeared to be missing. Investigation to continue.

On June 7, a Wilson Ridge Road resident said her unlocked 2006 Toyota Prius was entered during the overnight hours. The contents of the storage compartments had been emptied onto the front seats. The only thing missing was the vehicle’s paper registration.

Also on June 7, a West Avenue resident said her unlocked 2008 Nissan Xterra was entered during the overnight hours. The front passenger’s door was found open, and $200 cash was missing from the wallet that had been in the center console of the vehicle.