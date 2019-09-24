Car crash in Darien results in flames, DUI arrest

On Saturday, Sept. 21, at about 9:15 p.m., Darien police responded to calls of a car on fire after striking a pole on West Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Audi sedan had struck a utility pole and was on fire. The vehicle was resting against a pole on the side of the eastbound lane of West Ave, and the engine compartment was engulfed in flames.

When officers approached, the vehicle contained no occupants. A witness informed officers that the operator of the vehicle was standing with a group that had gathered on Moore St. The operator, identified as Jayden Rufus, 18, of Stamford, told police he had been traveling on West Ave. from Stamford and lost control of the vehicle. When asked, Rufus allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Rufus also told officers he was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

Based on the above, Rufus submitted to field sobriety testing which he failed to perform to standard, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to headquarters. At headquarters, Rufus was charged with operating under the influence and an improper turn. Rufus submitted to breathalyzer testing, which showed a BAC of .172 at 10:23 p.m., and .167 at 10:42 p.m. Rufus was released after posting a $250 bond and is due in court on Oct. 4.