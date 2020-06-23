Car burglaries continue in Darien’s unlocked cars

On June 16, a Fitch Avenue resident reported their unlocked 2018 Mazda CX was entered some time during the overnight but nothing appeared to be missing. The driver’s door had been found ajar.

Also on June 16, a Waring Lane resident stated their unlocked 2017 BMW X3 was entered some time during the overnight, nothing appeared to be missing. The contents of the interior storage areas had been emptied onto the seats.

On June 17, a resident said they found bank cards belong to a West Avenue resident in the area of Middlesex Middle School. Officers collected the cards and returned them to the victim at the above address. Upon speaking with the victim, it was determined that her unlocked vehicle had been entered during the overnight. Missing was a purse that had been left in the vehicle and a bank card that had not been recovered. A check of the victim’s accounts revealed no evidence of fraudulent use.

Also on June 17, a Brown Street resident said her unlocked 2013 Honda CRV had been entered during the overnight — $20 in cash and a handicapped placard were reported as missing.