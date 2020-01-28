Car break ins continue in Darien

On Jan. 21, several vehicles were entered overnight in Darien.

A 2002 Toyota Sienna parked at a West Avenue residence was entered at some point during the overnight hours. The owner stated the vehicle had been locked, but both sets of keys had been in the house and there were no signs of forced entry. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A 2007 Subaru TR parked at an Allen O’Neill Drive residence was entered at some point during the overnight hours. The owner stated the vehicle had been unlocked and nothing appeared to be missing.

A 2015 Land Rover parked at an Elm Street residence was entered at some point during the overnight hours. The owner stated the vehicle had been unlocked and nothing appeared to be missing.

A 2011 Ford F150 parked at a Scout Trail residence was entered at some point during the overnight hours. The owner stated the vehicle had been locked, but the only set of keys had been in the possession of the owner and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry. Missing was the owner’s wallet which contained bank cards, Identifications, and $200 in cash.