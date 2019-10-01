Car break-in spree reported by Darien Police as residents continue to leave cars unlocked

Darien Police are reporting that at least 10 cars in town were broken into the night of Sept. 24, several on the same street.

In all of cases, police said the vehicle was left unlocked during the preceding overnight hours and reported burglarized in the morning. In instances where nothing was taken, the burglary was evident due to the contents of glove boxes/center consoles being strewn about the front seats of the victimized vehicles.

Two Oak Park Avenue residents reported their cars broken into.

From a 2016 Ford Explorer, stolen was approximately $25 in change, gold necklace, wedding ring (no further description/values given).

From a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, a wallet was stolen along with contents and $60 in cash.

A Nolen Lane resident said both their 2019 Chevrolet Suburban and 2017 Toyota Landcruiser were broken into. A set of headphones and $10 were taken from the Suburban.

Six residents of Leeuwarden Road reported break ins. Nothing was taken from a 2008 Toyota Highlander, a 2015 Honda Fit, a 2014 Lexus RX, and a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Six dollars was stolen from a 2018 Tesla S, and a canvas bag containing Bose headphones and an iPad mini was taken from a 2017 BMW 540.