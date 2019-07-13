Capitol Watch: GOP decries Cuomo campaign finance pick

FILE- This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Republicans say Gov. Andrew Cuomo is playing politics with a board creating the rules for a new public campaign finance system. State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy says Cuomo’s appointment of Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs shows Democrats are trying to hijack a commission that should be apolitical. less FILE- This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Republicans say Gov. Andrew Cuomo is playing politics with a board creating the rules for a new public campaign finance ... more Photo: Hans Pennink, AP Photo: Hans Pennink, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Capitol Watch: GOP decries Cuomo campaign finance pick 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, Republicans say Gov. Andrew Cuomo is playing politics with a board creating the rules for a new public campaign finance system.

State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy says Cuomo's appointment of Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs shows Democrats are trying to hijack a commission that should be apolitical.

The task force has until December to figure out the details of a new $100 million public campaign finance system that will provide matching public funds for small private contributions. It's intended to reduce the role of deep-pocketed donors and corporations.

Cuomo and top lawmakers from both parties announced appointees to the task force this month. Cuomo defended his pick of Jacobs, noting that Republicans were free to pick whomever they wanted as well.