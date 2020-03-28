Capital city checking businesses for coronavirus compliance

Tommy Barnes, 14, picks up a free meal at GoodFellas Barbecue Restaurant, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The restaurant is serving about 200 free meals to children per day. The meals feed the kids in the community who have depended on food at school but because of the coronavirus haven't been able to get their lunches.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city has begun checking businesses for compliance with sanitation and social distancing orders, while state Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor issued an order delaying a variety of legal deadlines. A look at virus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday:

ECONOMY

The Columbus mayor said the city's public health department has begun investigating complaints of businesses not complying with the governor's order to provide proper sanitation and space for employees. Businesses in violation will receive a warning that could be followed by citations and then possible criminal charges.

COURTS

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor has issued an order delaying a variety of legal deadlines, from filing appeals to appointing lawyers in death penalty cases, until the crisis passes.

CASES

Among the more than 1,100 cases now confirmed, about 280 people have been hospitalized, according to the state. The overall number falls well short of all of the cases in Ohio because the state is limiting testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers.

In Columbus, Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber, a nursing home and assisted-living facility, quarantined 19 patients and residents after a “contract medical professional” was confirmed to have coronavirus, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

THE NEW NORMAL

The Who rescheduled their April and May concerts, including an April 23 show set for the BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University, which was to have been the band's first return to the Cincinnati area since a December 1979 concert in which 11 fans died in a pre-show stampede.

In Dayton, a plumber said stockpiling of toilet paper is causing problems as people without the product flush inappropriate items such as baby wipes, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Ohio State University extended the renewal period for football season-ticket holder until April 30, past what was the deadline on Friday.