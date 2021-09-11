Cannabis Commission wants plants next year, hires director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will ask state lawmakers to revise the state's medical marijuana law in order to get plants in the ground next year and make the products available to patients sooner, Al.com reported.

The commission also voted to offer State Treasurer John McMillan the job of executive director of the new agency that will run the medical cannabis program. McMillan served two terms as state agriculture commissioner and is a former commissioner of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. McMillan told the news outlet he expects to accept the job, which would require him to resign as state treasurer. Ivey would appoint a replacement.