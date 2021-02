Contributed

DARIEN — The Darien and Stamford Leagues of Women Voters will hold a candidates forum on Tuesday ahead of the special election to fill former Sen. Carlo Leone’s seat.

Leone, who was re-elected in November in District 27, was tapped by Gov. Ned Lamont to serve a position in his administration. Darien residents in districts 2 and 4 are in the 27th district along with Stamford residents. Information on which streets are in those districts can be viewed on Darien’s Registrars of Voters webpage.