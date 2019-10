Candidates Night is tonight

LWV League of Women Voters logo LWV League of Women Voters logo Photo: ST Photo: ST

Tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 23, is Candidates Night.

The event is at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium. Meet and question the candidates on issues important to you.

To submit questions online for municipal candidates for First Selectman, Selectmen, Board of Education, Board of Finance and Planning and Zoning Commission, go to lwvdariendebate@gmail.com.