Canceled/postponed: The list keeps growing

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, as of Wednesday, March 11, the following events and programs in Darien have been canceled or postponed. This list will be updated as necessary.

Darien Library cancels all programs

Darien High School China Exchange Trip, canceled

Darien Men’s Association, Wednesday meetings are canceled until further notice

Darien Historical Society, public programming postponed until further notice

Darien Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy-Daughter dance, canceled

Darien Community Association, postponing/rescheduling imminent large events and activities

For additional closures, send an email to sshultz@darientimes.com.

sfox@darientimes.com