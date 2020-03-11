https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Canceled-postponed-The-list-keeps-growing-15123048.php
Canceled/postponed: The list keeps growing
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, as of Wednesday, March 11, the following events and programs in Darien have been canceled or postponed. This list will be updated as necessary.
Darien Library cancels all programs
Darien High School China Exchange Trip, canceled
Darien Men’s Association, Wednesday meetings are canceled until further notice
Darien Historical Society, public programming postponed until further notice
Darien Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy-Daughter dance, canceled
Darien Community Association, postponing/rescheduling imminent large events and activities
For additional closures, send an email to sshultz@darientimes.com.
