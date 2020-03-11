  • Town of Darien seal Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Town of Darien seal

    Town of Darien seal

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Town of Darien seal

Town of Darien seal

Photo: Contributed Photo

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, as of Wednesday, March 11, the following events and programs in Darien have been canceled or postponed. This list will be updated as necessary.

 Darien Library cancels all programs

 Darien High School China Exchange Trip, canceled

 Darien Men’s Association, Wednesday meetings are canceled until further notice

 Darien Historical Society, public programming postponed until further notice

 Darien Parks and Recreation’s annual Daddy-Daughter dance, canceled

 Darien Community Association, postponing/rescheduling imminent large events and activities

For additional closures, send an email to sshultz@darientimes.com.

sfox@darientimes.com