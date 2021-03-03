Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses ROB GILLIES, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 9:19 p.m.
1 of11 Anita Anand, left, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement and the High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria pose with some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the first 500,000 of the two million, is displayed that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Michael Gray moves a pallet of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement opens a box with some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma are displayed, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement, poses for a photo with some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma are displayed, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
TORONTO (AP) — A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada.
A number of provinces said they would do just that.