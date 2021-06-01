Can virtual reality help seniors? Study hopes to find out TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 7:12 p.m.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Terry Colli and three other residents of the John Knox Village senior community got a trip via computer to the International Space Station on Tuesday, a kickoff to a Stanford University study on whether virtual reality can improve the emotional well-being of older people.
Donning 1-pound (470-gram) headsets with video and sound, the four could imagine floating weightless with astronauts and get a 360-degree tour of the station. In other programs, residents can take virtual visits to Paris, Venice, Egypt or elsewhere around the globe; attend a car rally, skydive or go on a hike.