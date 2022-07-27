Cameroon becomes a go-to country for foreign fishing vessels by RICHA SYAL and GRACE EKPU, Associated Press July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 3:19 a.m.
DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — The Trondheim is a familiar sight off the coast of West Africa -- a soccer field-sized ship, plying the waters from Nigeria to Mauritania as it pulls in tons of mackerel and sardines, flying the red, yellow and green flag of Cameroon.
But aside from the flag, there is almost nothing about the Trondheim that is Cameroonian.
by RICHA SYAL and GRACE EKPU