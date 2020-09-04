Cameron to ‘Talk Transportation’ at Darien Library

What is the future for transportation in Connecticut post-COVID? Will ridership ever return to Metro-North? How will we pay for our highways with dwindling gasoline tax revenues? What will all of this mean to local property values and taxes?

Transportation guru Jim Cameron will address these questions and more in a virtual talk, “Off The Rails: The Future of Transportation in CT” for the Darien Library on Tuesday Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Cameron is the author of the weekly newspaper commentary “Getting There” and has served as a commuter advocate for over 25 years. He is founder of The Commuter Action Group, serves as a member of the Darien RTM and is program director of Darien TV79.

To register or get more information on his talk, visit https://www.darien

library.org/event/4564