Cameron to ‘Talk Transportation’ at Darien Library
Transportation guru Jim Cameron will address these questions and more in a virtual talk, “Off The Rails: The Future of Transportation in CT” for the Darien Library on Tuesday Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
Cameron is the author of the weekly newspaper commentary “Getting There” and has served as a commuter advocate for over 25 years. He is founder of The Commuter Action Group, serves as a member of the Darien RTM and is program director of Darien TV79.
To register or get more information on his talk, visit https://www.darien