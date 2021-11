CARENCRO, La. (AP) — Traffic cameras are being installed to help enforce school zone laws in a southwest Louisiana city.

The City of Carencro is working to make school zones safer for children by installing speed cameras around all schools in the city, Police Chief David Anderson said.

The cameras are only installed in school zones, and will only operate during the school zone times, Anderson said, KATC-TV reported.

The fines are “significantly” less than the usual speeding-in-a-school-zone fines and will be handled as a civil process, he said. Anderson did not release details on the proposed or current fines.

Carencro is using Blue Line Solutions, a photo-enforcement company based in Tennessee that focuses their business on school zone enforcement. In exchange for installing the system, the company gets a cut of the fines, but it will be a Carencro employee who processes and checks the captures, the violation doesn’t go on your driving record and appeals will be handled in Carencro City Court, the chief said.

“Our number one complaint in Carencro is speeding in neighborhoods and school zones,” Anderson said. “But we just don’t have the manpower to have someone sitting in every school zone every morning and every afternoon. This helps us out.”

Anderson said once the cameras are turned on there will be a 30-day grace period.

“Once they’re up and running, we’ll send out warnings for the next month,” he said.

After that, the fines will kick in.

Although the studies he had done showed a really high number of speeders in Carencro’s school zones, Anderson said he expects to have pretty fast compliance.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a whole lot,” he said. “And my biggest goal is to have no violations. That’s my number one goal, to have no tickets issued in these school zones.”