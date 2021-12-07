Cambodian mass trial against government opponents reopens SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press Dec. 7, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 7:04 a.m.
1 of8 Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer, dressed in a traditional Khmer Apsara dance costume, speaks to media as she arrives to continue her trial in the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Seng and over 40 other defendants charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities were summoned back to court Tuesday to continue their trial that had been suspended since November 2020 due to the coronavirus. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Theary Seng, right, a Cambodian-American human rights lawyer, dressed in a traditional Khmer Apsara dance costume, speak with media as she arrives to continue her trial in the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Seng and over 40 other defendants charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities were summoned back to court Tuesday to continue their trial that had been suspended since November 2020 due to the coronavirus. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Theary Seng, right, a Cambodian-American lawyer, dressed an Apsara dancer, speaks with media with Jared Genser, center, former law school classmate and friend, as she arrives to continue her trial in the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Seng and over 40 other defendants charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities were summoned back to court Tuesday to continue their trial that had been suspended since November 2020 due to the coronavirus. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer, dressed in a traditional Khmer Apsara dance costume, holds lotus flowers as she arrives to continue her trial in the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Seng and over 40 other defendants charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities were summoned back to court Tuesday to continue their trial that had been suspended since November 2020 due to the coronavirus. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer, dressed in a traditional Khmer Apsara dance costume, speaks to media as she arrives to continue her trial in the municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Seng and over 40 other defendants charged with treason for taking part in nonviolent political activities were summoned back to court Tuesday to continue their trial that had been suspended since November 2020 due to the coronavirus. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A mass trial of critics and opponents of Cambodia’s government charged with treason for their nonviolent political activities resumed Tuesday, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
Only six of 44 defendants summoned by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court turned up at Tuesday’s trial session, said defense lawyer Sam Sokong. The trial had been suspended for more than a year due to coronavirus restrictions.