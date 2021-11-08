Cambodian activist decries delayed release of autistic son

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian activist wept in frustration Monday after learning her autistic teenage son, imprisoned for comments critical of the government he made on social media, would not be released as anticipated in a case that has drawn global attention.
Prum Chantha told disappointed supporters who had gathered with her early in the day outside Prey Sar prison on the outskirts of Phnom Penh that authorities said her son's time served had been miscounted, and that he would instead be released Wednesday.