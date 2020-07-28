Calling all musicians: Black Lives Matter concert vigil being planned in Darien

DARIEN — A Black Lives Matter concert vigil is planned to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin, on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien.

McClain died last summer when police in Aurora, Colo., placed him in a chokehold after paramedics had injected him with a powerful sedative while he was handcuffed. He was stopped by officers who answered a call reporting a suspicious person in the area.

The McClain case has received national attention after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May and the resulting protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the end of June, a musical vigil, including many stringed instruments, was held in Aurora for McClain. This has spawned several other violin vigils in many cities, according to the New York Times.

The Darien event is planned by the organizers of previous events, including Kate Dempsey, Kyla and Max Johns, and Tatianna Concannon.

Anyone interested in playing is asked to email the organizers at 4thebythe@gmail.com.