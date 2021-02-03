California unemployment chief vows changes after missteps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Irate California lawmakers on Wednesday shared heartbreaking stories of constituents living out of of their cars while trying in vain to get their unemployment benefits approved by the state, questioning top officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration about why they blocked legitimate claims while approving billions of dollars in payments to fraudsters.
Employment Development Director Rita Saenz, who took over last month after the previous director retired, repeatedly said she could not answer questions about what happened before she was hired. But she vowed to lawmakers: “This will never happen again.”