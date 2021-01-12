California toxics agency may take aim at zinc in tires ROBERT JABLON, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 8:49 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the California Coastal Commission/UC Davis shows a pile of scrap tires and other debris in the water off Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, Calif. California may ask tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral may harm aquatic wildlife when it is washed into rivers and lakes. (California Coastal Commission/UC Davis via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, junkyard employee Fabio Flores stacks up used tires at Aadlen Brothers Auto Wrecking, also known as U Pick Parts, in the Sun Valley section of Los Angeles. California may ask tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral may harm aquatic wildlife when it is washed into rivers and lakes. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - This Oct. 12, 2017, file photo provided by the California Coastal Commission/UC Davis shows a pile of scrap tires after they were pulled out of the water off Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, Calif. California may ask tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral may harm aquatic wildlife when it is washed into rivers and lakes. (California Coastal Commission/UC Davis via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is considering asking tire manufacturers to look at ways of eliminating zinc from their products because studies have shown the mineral, which is used to strengthen rubber, may harm waterways, it was announced Tuesday.
The state Department of Toxic Substances Control will begin preparing “a technical document for release in the spring" and will seek public and industry comment before deciding whether to create new regulations, the agency said in a statement.