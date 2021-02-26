California to spend $28M to help arriving asylum-seekers ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 6:40 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Honduran asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the group crossed the U.S. border wall into San Diego, in California, seen from Tijuana, Mexico.
FILE - In this April 28, 2010 file photo, men look for a place to sleep in a crowded shelter for migrants deported from the United States, in the border city of Nogales, Mexico.
FILE - In this March 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. border agents question a man traveling on a bicycle on an international bridge at the U.S-Mexico border that joins Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas. Mexico and the U.S. are restricting travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait for food in a pen erected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to process a surge of migrant families and unaccompanied minors in El Paso, Texas.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California is freeing up as much as $28 million to help immigrants arriving from Mexico and being released in the U.S. until their court dates, a sharp contrast from other border states that have emerged as foes of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
The funding, expected to last through June, comes as Biden unwinds former President Donald Trump's policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico until their court hearings. It will pay for hotel rooms for immigrants to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic before going to their final destinations throughout the U.S.