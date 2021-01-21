California spent $19 million to shield Capitol from protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent nearly $19 million for a week's worth of high security around the state Capitol and other locations because of fears of civil unrest surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden, officials said citing preliminary estimates Thursday.
National Guard troops began standing down Thursday, but “state and local law enforcement will maintain a heightened posture over the coming days,” said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Temporary fencing installed around the Capitol will stay up at least for the rest of the week.