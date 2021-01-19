California sees hopeful signs as counties fight for vaccines DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 9:03 p.m.
1 of11 People wait inside their vehicles in line at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People wait inside their vehicles in line at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 People wait inside their vehicles in line at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 People wait inside their vehicles in line at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Drivers with vaccine appointments wait in line to register at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections. That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Health officials use wireless devices to register people with vaccine appointments at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections. That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Health officials use wireless devices to register people with vaccine appointments at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections. That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Vaccine supply issues continued to plague California on Tuesday even as other indicators about the spread of the coronavirus showed what the top health official called “rays of hope” amid the deadliest days of the pandemic.
San Francisco’s public health department said it's likely to run out of vaccine Thursday, in part because the state pulled back on administering a batch of Moderna shots after several health workers in San Diego had a bad reaction.