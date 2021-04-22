California's public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

Justin Sullivan / TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two of the nation's largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall once the Food and Drug Administration gives formal approval.

Several U.S. colleges and universities have said they plan to require the vaccination on campuses this fall. But Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus University of California and the 23-campus California State University is the largest of its kind in American higher education. The CSU system in the nation's biggest, with about 485,000 students and tens of thousands of staff.