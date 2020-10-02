California's Port of Long Beach debuts massive new bridge

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The completion of a gigantic and elegant new bridge serving Southern California's massive twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles was celebrated Friday in preparation for its opening.

The $1.47 billion structure replaces and dwarfs the existing Gerald Desmond Bridge over a major channel in the Port of Long Beach.

"This is an amazing day and it's a colossal achievement," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia before waving a checkered flag to signal a ceremonial convoy of trucks and other vehicles to cross the span.

The cable-stayed bridge was designed to be high enough — 205 feet (62.48 meters) above the water — to allow the largest container ships to pass underneath.

Eighty cables strung from two 515-foot-tall (156.9-meter) towers hold up the road deck.

Nearly 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) long, the replacement bridge has three lanes in each direction, plus emergency lanes and bicycle and pedestrian paths. Designed to be highly resilient to earthquakes, it is intended to last 100 years. Construction began in 2013.

The old, four-lane bridge built in the 1960s currently carries 15% of all containerized goods coming into the U.S. It will be demolished.

Work to switch over traffic lanes at each end of the bridge was to continue through the weekend before opening to motorists on Oct. 5.