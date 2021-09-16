California recall could boost Newsom's clout for 2022 ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 9:36 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recall election that once threatened to derail California Gov. Gavin Newsom's political future has instead given it new life, offering a rare midterm vote of confidence that could fuel an ambitious legislative agenda featuring new coronavirus vaccine mandates, housing for the homeless and health insurance for people living in the country illegally.
Nearly 64% of voters in the recall election voted to keep Newsom in office, according to early returns, giving him a larger margin of victory so far compared to his 2018 election.