California prepares for possible winter pandemic surge STEFANIE DAZIO and DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 6:47 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.
The most populous state in the country still is doing comparatively well with the rest of the U.S. in terms of cases and hospitalizations. But Newsom warned Californians should prepare for another harsh pandemic winter even though the state is among the nation's leaders with about 74% of eligible people with at least one dose of the vaccine.
