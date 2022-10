CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 44-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to charges that he fraudulently tried to obtain more than $3.5 million in pandemic funds and bought a Rolls Royce with some of the proceeds he did receive, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said Tuesday.

Court documents say the man from Irvine, California, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Concord.