California governor signs domestic partnership law

FILE - In this July 11, 2019 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with reporter's at his office in Sacramento, Calif. Legislation to allow all Californians to register as domestic partners instead of marrying was signed into law by Gov. Newsom Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Opposite-sex couples now have an alternative to marriage in California.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Tuesday that lets opposite-sex couples register as domestic partners.

California has recognized same-sex domestic partnerships since 2000. But the law only applied to same-sex couples because it was designed to give them the same legal protections as marriage.

In 2015 a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The ruling had no effect on the state's domestic partnership law.

This year, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener filed a bill to eliminate the ban on opposite-sex couples. He said some couples might prefer domestic partnerships for financial reasons or because they oppose marriage for its historic and cultural connotations.