California gets $1.1B back in likely fraudulent benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits returned to California on Tuesday, money state officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic.
The money had been sitting on 780,000 Bank of America debit cards that were never used. State officials worked with Bank of America to make sure those benefits did not belong to people with legitimate claims who were just having difficulty activating their cards. Once they were satisfied, the government took the money back.