California enacts law to help LGBTQ military veterans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new law in California will help military service members who were discharged under “don't ask, don't tell" policies because of their sexual or gender identities to reestablish their eligibility for Veterans Affairs benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday.

“For decades, our bravest heroes, men and women who wore the uniforms of the armed services had to hide who they really were, and many were other than honorably discharged if their sexuality was discovered,” Newsom said in a statement after announcing he had signed the bill.