California driver charged in death of pregnant woman

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman with a history of convictions for driving under the influence of drugs was charged with second-degree murder Thursday for a crash that killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman and left her baby in critical condition.

Courtney Pandolfi, 40, of Garden Grove also was charged with driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and driving on a suspended license. She was ordered held on $3 million bail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Prosecutors said Pandolfi was behind the wheel of a Jeep SUV that drove onto a sidewalk in Anaheim on Tuesday morning, striking Yesenia Aguilar, who was eight months pregnant.

Her daughter was surgically delivered after the crash and remained in critical condition at a hospital but her breathing tube was removed Thursday. Her father, James Alvarez, told KCBS-TV that the girl, Adalyn Rose, was stabilized and can open her eyes and recognize his voice.

Pandolfi was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs in 2008, in 2015, and in 2016, according to a statement from the Orange County district attorney's office.

“I wish I could turn back time, even switch places,” Alvarez said. “She (his wife) did not deserve this for something so, like, irresponsible, so inconsiderate, and I just hope justice will happen.”

A GoFundMe page set up by Alvarez to raise money for Aguilar's funeral and the baby's medical expenses had raised nearly $20,000 as of Thursday.