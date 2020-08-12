California deputy attacked with machete expected to recover

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities shot a man who attacked and wounded a sheriff's deputy with a machete in a Southern California desert community, officials said.

San Bernardino County deputies responded Monday night to a domestic disturbance in Newberry Springs, the sheriff's department said.

As one deputy exited their vehicle he was attacked by the machete-wielding man, the department said.

Another deputy shot the attacker, later identified as Anthony Oetken, the San Bernardino Sun reported Tuesday. Oetken's wound was not life threatening. When he's released from a hospital, 58-year-old is expected to be charged with attempted murder, the newspaper said.

It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The injured deputy was hospitalized with multiple wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said. He is expected to recover.