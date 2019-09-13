California could blunt Trump's environmental rollbacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could blunt some of the Trump administration's efforts to weaken longstanding federal environmental laws under a bill before the state Legislature.

If the federal government rolls back an environmental standard, the bill would make it easier for state regulators to issue emergency regulations to keep it in place in California.

The bill's fate is one of the biggest question marks heading into the Legislature's final day on Friday. It has the backing of some of the state's most powerful politicians, including Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins of San Diego. But it's opposed by the state's water contractors and Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The bill could have the biggest effect on management of the state's water.