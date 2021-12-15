California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:28 a.m.
A local resident surveys the damage to a washed-out road in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Orange County, south of Los Angeles, about 800 canyon homes were under evacuation orders Tuesday after a flash flood warning was issued and mudslides were reported in the area scorched by the Bond wildfire in 2020.
Los Angeles firefighters wait for the water level to fall while looking down at a submerged vehicle wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging Los Angeles River Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. No victims, if any, were immediately located.
A submerged vehicle is wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging Los Angeles River making it difficult for firefighters to access it on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The vehicle was spotted in the river before dawn. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires.
Los Angeles County Fire Department water rescue teams leave after attempting to recover a car found submerged in the Los Angeles River wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging water, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles.
A homeless person shields themselves from the rain under a wet cover in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. A powerful storm slid south through California on Tuesday, drenching the drought-stricken state with desperately needed rain.
8 of23 A submerged vehicle is wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging Los Angeles River making it difficult for firefighters to access it on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The vehicle was spotted in the river before dawn. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
A man fixes the roof of his RV for water leaks as rain fall over downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A powerful storm slid south through California on Tuesday, drenching the drought-stricken state with desperately needed rain.
11 of23 A submerged vehicle is wedged against a bridge pillar in the surging Los Angeles River making it difficult for firefighters to access it on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The vehicle was spotted in the river before dawn. Rain is drenching Southern California as a powerful storm slides down the state, snarling traffic and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
A Cadillac CTS is seen surrounded by floodwaters in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A vehicle passes by a evacuation order sign for the canyons in eastern Orange County, Calif., along E. Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Residents dig out from a mudslide covering part of Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A vehicle makes its way around a mudslide covering part of Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A vehicle passes by mud and debris that were washed on to E. Santiago Canyon Road in eastern Orange County, Calif., by a flash flood during a winter storm that brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Crews clear a tree that fell on to Antonio Parkway at La Ventana in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A road grader clears mud and debris along a closed E. Santiago Canyon Road at the intersection of Modjeska Canyon Road in eastern Orange County, Calif., as a winter storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding to Orange County and Southern California Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleanup was under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides.
The National Weather Service reported remarkable rainfall, including 11 inches (28 centimeters) over 72 hours at Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco.