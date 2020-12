LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s workplace safety agency has cited two companies for violations in connection with the death of a construction worker who fell from the roof at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Fabritec Structures and ZD Inspections received a combined five citations from the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, with total proposed penalties of more than $54,000, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.