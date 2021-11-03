California attorney general puts focus on affordable housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general said Wednesday he is putting a new emphasis on trying to alleviate the state's seemingly intractable affordable housing problem, including by creating a “strike force” to focus on tenant protections, on local governments that don't comply with state housing laws, and related issues.
The 12-member strike force will draw on attorneys from four existing sections within the state Department of Justice, said Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat who took office in April and must run for reelection next year.