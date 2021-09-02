California Senate votes to mail ballots in all elections ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 8:13 p.m.
1 of8 Democratic state Senators Robert Hertzberg, left, and Tom Umberg, right, talk on the floor of the Senate in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Senate approved a bill carried by Umberg that would require county election offices to automatically mail a ballot to all active registered voters at least 29 days before an election even if they didn't ask for one. The bill now goes to the Assembly for a final vote. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE— In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo mail in ballots run through a sorting machine at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the state Senate approved a bill that would require county election offices to automatically mail a ballot to all active registered voters at least 29 days before an election even if they didn't ask for one. The bill, AB37 by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman was approved and sent to the Assembly for a final vote. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo Tim Rasmussen, left and Karl Vostrez, right deliver mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14th, recall election at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, the state Senate approved a bill that would require county election offices to automatically mail a ballot to all active registered voters at least 29 days before an election even if they didn't ask for one. The bill, AB37 by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman was approved and sent to the Assembly for a final vote. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Republican state Senators Andreas Borgeas, left, and Shannon Grove, talk during the Senate session at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Both lawmakers spoke against a bill that would require county election offices to automatically mail a ballot to all active registered voters at least 29 days before an election even if they didn't ask for one. The bill, AB37 by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman was approved and sent to the Assembly for a final vote. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Democratic state Sen. Connie Leyva urged lawmakers to approve a measure to overhaul California's elections, during the Senate session in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Senate approved the bill, AB37 by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman that would require county election offices to automatically mail a ballot to all active registered voters at least 29 days before an election even if they didn't ask for one. The bill now goes to the Assembly for a final vote. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats advanced a major overhaul to California's elections on Thursday, voting to make sure all active registered voters will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before every election — even if they didn't ask for one.
A majority of California voters have been casting ballots by mail for years, but most of them had to ask their county elections office to send them one. That changed in 2020, when officials worried crowded polling places on Election Day would be superspreader events for the coronavirus.
Written By
ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON