California Gov. Newsom to keynote Lake Tahoe summit Aug. 20

RENO, Nev. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will give the keynote address at the annual environmental summit at Lake Tahoe being hosted this year by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein announced Wednesday that Newsom plans to focus on the effects of climate change and wildfires in the Tahoe Basin at the 23rd gathering Aug. 20 in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The first summit was held in 1997 when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore hosted a presidential forum at the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada line. U.S. senators from California and Nevada alternate hosting the event.

This year's gathering at Valhalla Tahoe is open to the public and free to those who register at the Lake Tahoe Fund's website, https://www.tahoefund.org/