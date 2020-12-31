Calamity? Anomaly? 2020 was a box office year like no other LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 10:23 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, two shoppers in face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic walk past a Regal movie theater in Irvine, Calif. Most North American theaters weren't open for six months straight through the summer season, which typically accounts for around 40% of the year's profits. For the past two years, the summer movie season has netted over $4.3 billion. This year it brought in $176.5 million, much of that from drive-in theaters.
FILE - In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, guests watch a showing of "Trolls World Tour," at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Amenia, N.Y.
FILE - In this May 12, 2018, file photo, director Christopher Nolan poses during a photo call at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The only post-shutdown films to crack the top 10 in 2020 are Nolan's "Tenet," in eighth place with $57.2 million and the animated family sequel "The Croods: A New Age," which was released at Thanksgiving and has earned $30.8 million so far to put it in 10th place.
FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, people walk by a poster promoting the long-awaited Christopher Nolan film "Tenet," in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence attend the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, the 2020 top 10 is a little chaotic and comprised mostly of films from the first two months of the year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Sony's Will Smith sequel "Bad Boys for Life" has stayed in first place in North America since its January release with $206.3 million.
When the sun sets on the 2020 film box office, it’ll be difficult to look at the numbers as anything but disastrous.
After five consecutive years of North American revenues exceeding $11 billion, this year they’re expected to cap out at an almost 40-year low of around $2.3 billion. That’ll be down 80% from last year according to data firm Comscore. Globally, where markets have been able to recover more fully, ticket sales will likely end up somewhere between $11 and $12 billion. Last year, that total hit $42.5 billion. But of course, 2020 is a year with a big asterisk.