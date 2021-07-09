Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 3:20 p.m.
1 of6 Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that. . Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that. . Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that. . Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner said she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.
Written By
ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD