Caffè Nero to host Coffee & Cultureon Feb. 27

Darien’s European coffee house, Caffè Nero, will host to Coffee & Culture , a benefit for the Darien Arts Center, on Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will include live acoustic music by DAC music instructor Dan Saulpaugh, accompanied by DAC music student Theo Bang, artwork by the 2019 Ginny Wright Scholarship recipient Caroline Haddad, and complimentary beverages and light fare provided by Caffè Nero.

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center is the only non-profit in Darien dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community. The DAC offers educational programs in dance, visual arts, music, theatre and martial arts. Private donations, grants, tuition fees and ticket sales fund the DAC.

Admission to event is $20 and all proceeds will support the Darien Arts Center. To purchase tickets, visit darienarts.org or purchase at the door. Caffè Nero is located at 1075 Post Road in Darien, and parking for the event is available in the rear of the building in addition to on-street parking. For questions, call the Darien Arts Center at (203) 655-8683, or for more information, visit darienarts.org.