Cafe du Monde to open in City Park next week

CITY PARK, La. (AP) — A famous New Orleans coffee shop is ready to bring their beignets to its new location at City Park.

News outlets report Cafe du Monde announced their new shop will open and begin operating on July 31 at the Casino Building.

The cafe had been operating a food truck in the area since January as the space was being renovated. The new space is inspired by the cafe's original location in the French Quarter.

Cafe du Monde won the bidding process for the space in December. It'd been occupied since 2012 by Morning Call, another coffee shop famous for the powdered sugar confection.

Losing the bid left Morning Call homeless but the owner says the shop could have a new home soon at a location nearby.