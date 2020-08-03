CT residents asked to report strange seed packets to state

The state is warning the public that several Connecticut residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.

The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species, according to the state Department of Agriculture and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them. Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received in several other states over the last several days.

Darien Police said they had not received any reports of residents receiving them.

Residents are asked not to plant these seeds. CT DoAg and CAES encourage anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds from China to immediately contact their state plant regulatory officials — Kirby Stafford at 203-974-8485 or Kirby.Stafford@ct.gov, or Victoria Smith at 203-974-8474 or Victoria.Smith@ct.gov.

State authorities ask that residents hold on to the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone contacts them with further instructions.

“Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations,” an announcement from the state said.