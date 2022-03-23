CT fifth-graders at New Canaan Country School simulate Lewis & Clark Expedition Karen Tensa March 23, 2022
Fifth-graders at New Canaan Country School recently put together displays, delivered speeches and wrote essays to showcase the Corps of Discovery Expedition, which was part of their social studies unit on Lewis & Clark. Here fifth-grader Maddie Ortiz of Stamford explains her research.
As a culmination of their social studies unit, fifth-graders at New Canaan Country School invited parents, teachers and younger students to an experiential simulation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
The students created hand-made visual displays, delivered speeches and wrote essays to showcase the Corps of Discovery Expedition.