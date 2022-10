In the race for the state House 141st District, which includes part of Darien, Republican Tracy Marra is running unopposed. She is also running on the Independent Party line.

*Endorsed by the Independent Party

Hometown: Darien

Education: Doctor of Pharmacy

Previous political/civic experience: Board member of Darien Community Association, President of Bermuda Pharmacy Association, Community Volunteer, Darien Republican Town Committee, Campaign Manager for State Rep Terrie Wood, Pharmacists, Bermuda Diabetes Association

Top two issues you want to address and what you would do about them:

We need to open up Connecticut to businesses. Labor shortages are causing struggles throughout our industries. It is a tough choice for many young people to move to Connecticut because of our high cost of living and high-income taxes. We need to decrease our income tax for middle- to low-income residents. Our other state competitors for these workers now offer income tax and sunny beaches. We need to compete for these workers.

With only two issues, I would like to highlight our death rate of overdoses that reached over four per day in Connecticut last year. There are three things we need to address. First, we need to support our law enforcement and give them the tools they need to address this issue from a supply side. Second, Naloxone rescue drug for these overdoses need to be available in the community where the overdoses happen. It is not enough to just have the EMT and police supplying them. Third, we need to address some of the issues in our community that have caused our friends and neighbors to turn to drugs. Mental health issues and addictions are a struggle for many in our community.

Inflation and cost of living are top of mind for CT voters. What, specifically, do you see as the solution to these problems?

We are facing some of the biggest challenges of our lifetime. It’s evident that the first step to any economic expansion is to elect an unencumbered government to support Connecticut businesses. The cost of doing business in Connecticut is high, with property costs and taxes. We need to decrease the business taxes to make Connecticut more competitive with the other states. With our skyrocketing inflation, supply chain issue, and escalating fuel taxes, our corporations and small businesses need to know that we are doing our job in this state to make it easier to do business here.

What is your position on abortion and a woman’s right to choose? And what, if anything, should CT be being doing on the issue?

In 1990, Connecticut passed Public Act 90-113 also known as the “Freedom of Choice Act.” This law states that the decision to terminate a pregnancy shall solely be that of the pregnant woman in consultation with her physician is not a question that should be asked of legislators. I believe it is a personal decision between a woman and her doctor. It is a decision in which legislators have no say. It is unfortunate that the federal government did not put this to law. We will see much on this in our other states as it is on the ballot in many states. I am proud of Connecticut. I stand with women!