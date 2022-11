DARIEN – Republican Tracy Marra, who was running unopposed, will represent the state House 141st District, which includes part of Darien, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

She will replace Rep. Terrie Wood, who has held the position since 2009. Marra was Wood’s campaign chair during the 2020 election.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of divisiveness,” Marra said in a speech at The Goose. “I feel like I was really able to talk to the candidates and bring people together and let them know that this is needed, that we are a community.”

She also thanked her predecessor, Wood.

“Terrie just left an absolute amazing legacy in this town,” Marra said. “She worked in such a bipartisan way, and that’s how I see myself.

“I’m ready to get to business. I knew what this job was. And the part I'm most excited about is sitting down and getting to work,” she said.

Marra ran unopposed on both the Republican Party and Independent Party lines and said she intends to “unite the community” as a representative who can reach across the aisle.

Marra is a member of the Darien Community Association board and previously served on the Republican Town Committee.

Going into the election, Marra said she wanted to "open up Connecticut to businesses" by decreasing business taxes and income tax for middle and low-income residents.

As a doctor of pharmacy, Marra said one of her main priorities would be addressing drug overdoses by improving access to the rescue drug Naloxone for law enforcement and the community and working to assess mental health issues that lead to addiction.

Marra said she was pro-choice when it comes to abortion and previously told Hearst Connecticut Media that it was "unfortunate that the federal government did not put this to law."